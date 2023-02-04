Dulloo reviews GI tagging of Agri products

Jammu Tawi, Feb 03: Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Agriculture Production Department (APD), Atal Dulloo, Friday chaired a meeting of experts to review progress on application of Geographical Indication (GI) tagging of agriculture products of Jammu and Kashmir.

Heads of TWGs delivered presentations highlighting progress on application of GI certification of each among 23 tentatively identified crops.

The heads of TWGs presented the work done, so far, in each of the crops and shared proof of origin supported with historical data, uniqueness of the crop and other characteristics of these products.

ACS exhorted upon the TWGs to focus more on historical data and evidence in literature form so as to make each case waterproof to obtain GI certification of these crops. He called upon them to consult experts and relevant departments having knowledge and evidence and proofs with historical background of these crops.

On the occasion, Dr Rajni Kant, GI expert from Varanasi, also shared his feedback and highlighted the need for inheritance of the particular product and uniqueness of the crop product for minimal chance of rejection during registration of GI registration certification.

The meeting was attended by Vice Chancellor SKUAST-Kashmir, Special Secretary APD, Director Sheep Husbandry Kashmir, Director Animal Husbandry Jammu/Kashmir, Director Sheep Husbandry Jammu, Director Horticulture Jammu/Kashmir, Director Agriculture Jammu, Technical Officers (APD), heads of Technical Working Groups (TWGs) and other concerned in person and through online mode.