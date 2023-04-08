Drunk passenger on Delhi-Bengaluru IndiGo flight tries to open emergency door; arrested

BENGALURU, Apr 8: A man from Kanpur who was travelling from Delhi to Bengaluru on an Indigo flight has been arrested for attempting to open the emergency door flap. According to the release, the incident took place on flight number 6E 308 from IGI Airport at around 7:56 AM on Friday. The accused, Pratheek from MIG-6, from Patrakarpuram in Kanpur was in an inebriated state and was seated in 18F, a police officer told sources. “The drunk passenger tried to create trouble for others seated in the plane and attempted to open the flap of the emergency exit,” a police officer said. “On noticing this violation, the crew on board alerted the captain and the passenger was appropriately cautioned. There was no compromise on the safe operation of the said flight,” the airlines said. The case was registered on a complaint by a crew member Tejaswi Shah under section 290 and 336 of the IPC and 11(A) of the Aircraft Act. The passenger was handed over to CISF upon arrival in Bengaluru. Further investigation into the matter is underway. This is the ninth unruly airline passenger arrested in India in the past three months, according to reports. Of late, there have been a couple of incidents of passengers creating a ruckus on flights. Notably, a drunk man was arrested for peeing on an elderly woman on an Air India flight in January. Last week, a 63-year-old Swedish national was arrested in Mumbai on Thursday for allegedly molesting a cabin crew member onboard an IndiGo flight from Bangkok. The accused named Klas Erik Harald Jonas Westberg was handed over to Mumbai police by the airline staff after the flight landed at Mumbai Airport. He was produced in the Andheri court on Friday and granted bail the same day on payment of Rs 20,000 bail surety. The accused started misbehaving with the cabin crew when meals were being served on a four-hour-ling Indigo flight (6E-1052). The 63-year-old man was drunk and his run-in continued till the flight landed in Mumbai.



