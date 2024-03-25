Drug Peddlers’ Properties Worth Crores Of Rupees Attached In Jammu

Jammu, Mar 24: Two residential houses worth crores of rupees, belonging to a couple and a woman, were attached Sunday after the properties were identified as illegally acquired from the proceeds of drug trafficking, police said.

The properties – one three-storey house of Reena and another two-storey residential house of Pal Singh and his wife Seema – were attached at Rajeev Nagar area of Bahu Fort under section 68-F of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, a police spokesman said.

He said the residential houses were identified as illegally acquired properties during the course of investigation.

“The property was prima facie acquired from the proceeds of illicit trafficking in narcotic and psychotropic substances by the owners who are named in five FIRs at Bahu Fort police station between 2017 and 2023,” the spokesman said.

He said the operation reaffirms the commitment of police to combat the drug menace with full force.