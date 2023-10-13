Drug peddler held, recovered 52 kgs poppy straw in Kulgam

Srinagar, Oct 12: Police on Thursday arrested a drug peddler and recovered 52 Kgs of Poppy straw from his house in Kulgam district.

Police said on a specific information regarding presence of contraband substance, a special team of Kulgam police raided a suspected house in presence of executive magistrate Yaripora of one Mohd Yousuf Rather a resident of Kanjikullah, Yaripora and recovered 52 Kgs of Poppy Straw like contraband substance.

The accused person was also arrested, Police said.

A case under relevant section of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act have been registered at police station Yaripora and investigation is in progress, Police added.