Drug peddler booked under PSA

DODA, Jun 1: Acting tough against narcotic smugglers, a habitual drug peddler has been booked under Public Safety Act in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir.

An official spokesman on Thursday said that a notorious drug peddler identified as Amjad Ali, resident of Sadiqabad Tehsil, District Doda has been booked under the provision of illicit trafficking in NDPS Act 1988 and lodged in District Jail Bhaderwah under the order passed by Divisional Commissioner Jammu for his repeated involvement in drug peddling.

As per the official, the drug peddler was most notorious and involved in a number of FIRs registered against him in Police Stations of Doda and Ramban districts.

He was involved in the possession and transportation of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances and being a habitual offender, he was a serious threat to the youth of the area especially in and around Doda City, he added.

He said that his detention under PSA will definitely act as a deterrence to the criminals and drug smugglers still at large and will also save the precious life of a number of innocent youth of the locality.

Doda Police this year has registered FIRs against notorious drug Peddlers and cultivators of Poppy plants (Opium).

Besides this, (04) habitual drug Peddlers are detained under PSA including (03) notorious drug Peddlers detained earlier under PSA.

Moreover, this year a large number of drug peddlers have been taken into preventive custody and lodged in District Jail Bhaderwah, he added.