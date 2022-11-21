Drones on spree from across the Border

One detected near Jammu Airport; two spotted close to IB in Punjab

Jammu Tawi/ Chandigarh, Nov 20: A suspected drone was detected by the Air Traffic Control (ATC)

radars near Jammu airport in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, following which an alert has been

sounded in the city. The security forces have been put on high alert after the suspected drone detection.

According to the preliminary information, the drone movement was at a 2-kilometre aerial distance in

the area where the ATC radars detected it. Subsequently, an alert was sounded after the drone’s

detection.

An alert has also been issued for the Jammu Airport and the Indian Air Force station near the airport. It

is pertinent to mention that two low-intensity IEDs were dropped from a drone at the IAF base in

Jammu last year on June 26 wherein two IAF personnel sustained minor injuries.

Meanwhile, A drone from Pakistan was spotted close to the international border of India and Pakistan in

Kassowal area of Gurdaspur district in Punjab, officials said on Sunday.

The unmanned aerial vehicle flew back to Pakistan after the Border Security Force (BSF) troops fired at it

Saturday night, they said.

The BSF personnel fired at least 96 rounds at the drone and also used five illumination bombs, they said.

A search operation is underway, they added.

Another drone was spotted in the Channa patan area in Amritsar district at 11:46 pm on Saturday, said

the officials.

The drone went back after the BSF troops fired 10 rounds, they added.

They said a search operation was going on.