Drone recovered near Pakistan Border in Punjab, eighth in one week

Chandigarh, Nov 20: The BSF on Monday recovered a drone from an agricultural field near the India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Tarn Taran district, an official said.

This is the eighth Pakistani unmanned aerial vehicle — used to smuggle heroin from across the border — that has been seized by Border Security Force (BSF) troops at different places in Punjab during the past week.

The official said the troops, acting on specific information, conducted a joint search operation with the Punjab Police on the outskirts of Mehdipur village in Tarn Taran on Monday.

During the operation, a China-made quadcopter was recovered from a field, he added.

The BSF also said its troops have intercepted and recovered eight Pakistani drones and five kilograms of heroin during the past week.

“Over the last seven days, the alert troops of @BSF_Punjab intercepted and recovered eight Pakistani drones engaged in smuggling narcotics into India. Along with it, the BSF successfully seized approx 5 kilogrammes heroin and apprehended two smugglers,” it said in a post on X.

“Notably, all the intercepted drones are made in China and were used to carry out cross-border smuggling,” it added.