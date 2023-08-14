DRI officials seize 4 Leopard skin, 8 arrested

By Northlines -

Srinagar, Aug 13: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized four leopard skin and arrested eight persons, from and , who were involved in illegal wildlife trade.

An operation was launched by the DRI after receiving information on the trade by a few gang members in Srinagar. Teams of DRI from Mumbai Zonal Unit (Goa Regional Unit) reached Srinagar in J&K and the officers posed as prospective buyers of the leopard skin and a detailed plan was made to track the accused persons.

After several rounds of negotiations, the officers brought the first skin of a leopard in Srinagar near Dalgate and tracked down the remaining men.

In all 8 persons involved in the illegal trade of wild life, including one serving police constable, were intercepted and total 4 skin of Leopard (Panthera pardus) were recovered.

Priliminary inquiries revealed that the leopards were poached from , Doda and Uri.

The leopard skin were seized under the provision of section 50(1)(c) of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 and the 8 persons were booked under the Act and handed over to the officials of Department of Wild Life Protection, Jammu and Kashmir.

