Dravid to continue as Team India’s Head Coach

Rahul Dravid will continue in his capacity as Head Coach of the senior men's cricket team, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Wednesday.

In a statement, the BCCI said that Dravid has accepted the extended contracts for him as well as the Support Staff that includes batting coach Vikram Rathour, bowling coach Paras Mhambrey and fielding coach T Dilip.

Dravid's first assignment in his second stint will be the tour of South Africa from December 10, which will have three ODIs and T20Is each and two Tests. The red-ball leg will start from December 26. Following that will be a five-match Test series against England at home, before the ICC T20 World Cup in June in West Indies/USA.

“Mr. Rahul Dravid's vision, professionalism, and unyielding efforts have been important pillars in Team India's success. As Head Coach of the Indian Cricket Team, you are always under immense scrutiny and I extend appreciation to him not only for embracing the challenges but for thriving in them. The performances of the Indian Team are a testament to his strategic guidance. I am delighted that he accepted the offer to remain the Head Coach, and it speaks of the mutual respect and shared vision between him and the BCCI. I have no doubt that under him, the team will continue its march to the pinnacle of success and set new benchmarks along the way.' BCCI President Roger Binny, said.

On his retention as coach, Rahul Dravid stated: ‘The last two years with Team India have been thoroughly memorable. Together, we have witnessed the highs and lows, and throughout this journey, the support and camaraderie within the group have been phenomenal. I am genuinely proud of the culture we have set in the dressing room. It's a culture that stands resilient, whether in moments of triumph or adversity. The skills and talent that our team possesses are phenomenal, and what we've stressed is following the right process and sticking to our preparations, which has had a direct impact on the overall result. As we embrace new challenges post the World Cup, we remain committed to the pursuit of excellence.' The Board also thanked VVS Laxman for his ‘exemplary roles as Head of NCA and as the stand-in Head Coach.' Laxman, the NCA head is believed to have informed the BCCI top brass that he is more comfortable working with pathways teams such as India A and India U-19, apart from being actively involved in cricketing matters with regards to the new NCA set-up in Bengaluru. Dravid replaced Ravi Shastri following a disappointing ICC T20 World Cup campaign in 2021, which saw India exit in the Super 12 stage.