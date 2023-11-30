Drabshala Club lifts Kishtwar Volleyball trophy

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, Nov 30: Drabshala Volleyball Club clinched the title trophy of Kishtwar District Volleyball Championship which was organised by the Volleyball Association of J&K (VAJK) in collaboration with J&K Sports Council (JKSC) at Darabshala.

In the title clash, Drabshala defeated Kishtwar Volleyball Club 3-1 (25-19,27-25,22-25, 25-18). In the final and prize distribution function, Ashok Parihar DDC member of Darabshala was the chief guest, who presented the title trophies and other individual prizes.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief guest underlined the importance of sports among youth for the all round development. He also called upon the youth to make the Nation strong by eradicating social evils with special emphasis on drug abuse.