Dr Yashpal panel to probe into violations in STGs

Jammu Tawi, Jan 24: The government has constituted an inquiry committee to investigate allegations on violation of Standard Treatment Guidelines (STGs).

As per order, Dr Yashpal Sharma, Director Coordination, new GMCs, J&K will be chairman of the committee, Dr Mir Yasir, Assistant Professor, Department of Plastic Surgery, SKIMS will be members while Sanam Mansoor (JKAS), State Nodal Officer, SHA, J&K will be Member Secretary while any other officer/expert can be co-opted by the Chairman as member.

The term and references of the Enquiry Committee as per order shall be as and when any complaint regarding violation of Standard Treatment Guidelines (STGs) along with the report of J&K State Health Agency is received in the Department, the same shall be placed before the aforesaid Enquiry Committee through its Member Secretary for holding in-depth enquiry. On the receipt of complaint, the enquiry committee shall submit its enquiry report within (15) days positively to the Administrative Department.

“The Committee shall take note the Government Order No. 612-JK(HME) of 2022 dated 12.08.2022, where under instructions have been issued to the doctors to refrain from private practice during official hours/duty hours in health institutions and other mal-practices,” it said.