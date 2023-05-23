Dr Rajeev is new Director Health Jammu

JAMMU, May 22: Health and Medical Education department on Monday assigned additional charges to Dr Tabassum Jabeen and Dr Rajeev Kumar Sharma.

Quoting an order, that Dr. Tabasum Jabeen incharge Deputy Director, AIDS Control Society J&K has been assigned the charge of Director Family Welfare, MCH and Immunization.

The order also stated that Dr Rajeev Kumar Sharma incharge Deputy Director Health services (HQ) Jammu has been given charge of Director Health Services Jammu.

It added that the arrangement in respect of the doctors is purely on a temporary basis.