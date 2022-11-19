Dr Farooq won’t contest polls anymore, to step down as Prez on Dec 5: NC

Srinagar, Nov 18: National Conference Friday hinted that

its incumbent chief and J&K’s senior most politician Dr

Farooq Abdullah may take rest from politics and the new

chief would lead the flock from December 5 this year, the

day when the party will hold presidential polls.

The party in its poll notification has choosen December 5,

the birth anniversary of its patriarch and founder late

Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah, for electing new chief. Dr

Farooq, however, will continue to remain the NC president

till the new chief is elected by the delegates on December

5. “I haven’t stepped down yet. I will remain the NC chief

till elections for the post of president are held,” the

octogenarian leader, over phone. Dr Farooq was reacting

to media reports suggesting that he has already stepped

down as the NC chief.

As J&K has witnessed change in the political turf vis-à-vis

politics post article 370 revocation on August 5, 2019, NC

insiders said that party leadership from top to bottom felt

the need to infuse new energy into the UT’s oldest party.

“There was a yearning that the party needs to make some

changes in the leadership and also at the lower and

middle-rung level, so steps are afoot and electing a new

president is part of the same rejuvenation process,” said

one of the old guards of NC, wishing not to be named. He,

however, said that the party will continue to benefit from

“Dr Sahab’s decade’s old political career and his vast

experience.” “In simple words, he will continue to guide us

and we will continue to benefit from his political

experience. Electing a new chief doesn’t mean, Dr Sahab

will fly to London and settle there….,” he said.

NC Chief spokesman Tanvir Sadiq told that Dr Farooq will

not contest upcoming Assembly polls. “This is what Dr

Farooq sahab feels about elections…… Let’s see what

happens in the future,” he said. “Let elections take place

on December 5, and we will have a new party chief. Party

delegates will choose the new president.”

Interestingly, the party recently announced the names of

constituency incharge for Kashmir in a bid to raise the

morale of party cadre across the Valley. The new

constituency heads are frequenting their areas and

meeting people to gauge the ground situation, take

feedback from workers and to formulate “a new strategy

on the feedback received from ground zero.”

“The party is not in a sleeping mode and rather we are in

touch with our workers. There is no denying the fact that

post abrogation of article 370, the political atmosphere has

changed and we being the oldest party, are seeking

suggestions from our workers both old and new,” said a

newly nominated constituency in charge of the party,

wishing not to be named.

To a query whether Omar was set to take the control and

lead the flock after December 5, he said the majority of the

leaders in the party will obviously vote for Omar but “you

never know….” “NC believes in democracy… May be

someone else may emerge victorious as party chief….”

Party sources said that the name of new party chief will be

announced by Dr Farooq himself at the mausoleum of the

party founder Sheikh Abdullah at Hazratbal, Srinagar on

December 05.