DPAP has clear roadmap of development for J&K: Azad

Jammu Tawi, Aug 7: Stating that Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) will continue to strive for redressal of all issues of concern to people, its Chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad on Monday said that only his party has a clear roadmap of development for the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

“Be it smart meters, ration curtailment, land eviction, electricity and potable water problems, DPAP has only one agenda which is to strive hard for redressal of all grievances of general masses of Jammu and Kashmir,” Azad said addressing a public gathering at Bulandpur in Assar area of Doda district.

Reminding the people of his tenure as Chief Minister which lasted for just two and half years, he assured residents that DPAP means development and progress of the public in Jammu and Kashmir.

“What makes us (DPAP) different is our ideology and agenda of development without any bias and prejudice of religion and region,” Azad said during his third day of the erstwhile Doda district tour.

Stressing upon discipline and dedication among party workers, he made it clear to them that only those will survive and thrive in DPAP who work at grassroots level rather than hanker for posts.

“DPAP has one motto which is to work for the welfare of people at grassroots level. There is no place for indolent leaders and workers as accountability is the essence of our existence in the political sphere of J&K,” he affirmed.

Emphasising the grant of rights on land, jobs, resources, the former Chief Minister said that DPAP if elected would ensure that natives of Jammu and Kashmir would get their basic rights, which are very dear to them, back and reverse the decisions on these crucial issues to people.

“Being a landlocked place and border area, Jammu and Kashmir youth have no employment avenues while the people bore the brunt of violence during 33 years of terrorism, its economy also suffered badly making it difficult to sustain livelihood,” he said.