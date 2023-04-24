Double metal detector, re-checking of air passengers a part of security advisory: BCAS

New Delhi, April 23 (Agencies): Taking note of passengers' objections to double or re-metal detector checks by private airline staff following aviation security checks, India's aviation security agency for civil aircraft, Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), has stated that it is part of the security advisory that has been issued based on threat perception.

Recently, several passengers objected to private airline staff double or re-checking metal detectors after being checked by the aviation security Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). Passengers have expressed concerns about how airlines handle metal detector re-checking.

Some internet users criticised this, claiming that “at Delhi T-1, inexplicably frisking each passenger with a metal detector before you board the bus.” They don't seem to trust the CISF Security Gate check. Is this really necessary, and does the airline even have this mandate?”

“Security advisories are issued on a regular basis due to threat perception, and the recent advisory on re-checking of passengers by airline staff is part of the security advisory,” a top BCAS official explained.

“The security agency has advised all private airline companies to conduct a portion of passengers re-checking of all passengers except for the North-Eastern (NE) and Jammu and Kashmir (J-K) flights where mandatory re-checking is required,” he added.

BCAS' primary responsibility is to establish standards and measures for the security of civil flights at international and domestic airports.

Notably, India is the G20 host and has hosted several meetings across the country. India is also the chairman of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), and it will host a number of foreign dignitaries' meetings in which member countries will be represented.

On the 4th and 5th of May, the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) will hold its Foreign Ministerial meeting in Goa. Officials said on Thursday that Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari will visit India in May for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Goa.

According to Pakistan's Foreign Ministry, Bhutto-Zardari will lead the Pakistani delegation to the SCO Foreign Ministers (CFM) meeting on May 4-5 in Goa.