Don’t sell drugs, medicines to minors, without prescription: DIG Rajouri

Rajouri, Feb 02: Jammu and Kashmir police in Rajouri on Thursday held a meeting with representatives of Chemist Association of Rajouri in a bid to seek their cooperation in eradication of menace of drugs from the society.

The meeting held at the conference hall of District Police Lines was chaired by Deputy Inspector General of Police, Rajouri Poonch range, Dr. Haseeb Mughal, SSP Rajouri Mohammad Aslam, DySP Hqr Rajouri, Chanchal Singh, SO RPHQ Parvez Ahmed and SHO Rajouri Fareed Ahmed also attended the meeting. Representatives of Chemist Association Rajouri and peripheral areas attended the meeting and discussion was held on the issues related to proper implementation of norms for working of chemist-drug stores across Rajouri.

DIG Rajouri Poonch asked all the chemists to ensure that license and registration certificates are displayed at a prominent and properly visible place in their stores.

Directions have also been issued for installation of CCTV cameras in all the chemist shops and drug stores and to keep recordings of CCTVs safe as per laid down specific procedures.

DIG Mughal also asked the chemists to ensure that no drugs and medicines are sold to minors and without prescription of doctors.

Regarding maintenance of record of drugs sold, DIG Rajouri Poonch range Dr. Haseeb Mughal asked them to ensure that daily sale register, prescription register are maintained properly as same can be examined anytime by the surprise checking Police squads.

“Old and over dated prescriptions are not to be entertained at any cost,” DIG Rajouri Poonch range further said and asked chemists to accept prescription of only registered medical practitioners.

Mentioning more SOPs, he asked chemists to maintain a register for disposal of expired medicines. He also briefed them to follow only bank transactions for the ordering medicines from the stockists/suppliers.

Police officer said that any chemist found involved in sale of adulterated or spurious drugs will be dealt with firmly as per the law of land.