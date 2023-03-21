Don’t put anyone in jail on mere suspicion: Azad to Adm

Srinagar, Mar 20: Former Chief Minister and founder of Democratic Progressive Azad Party on Monday said that nobody should be put in jail in Kashmir just on the basis of mere suspicion.

Addressing a workers’ meeting at Anantnag Gh Nabi Azad said that he and everyone is against militancy and militancy is on decline but nobody should be kept in jail on the basis of suspicion.

“If only on the basis of suspicion, the government starts putting people in jail, then they have to put 90 percent of the population in jail,” he said, as per news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO).

He said due to some good steps of Union Government, militancy is on decline, there are no protests or stone pelting now but then why government isn’t allowing former legislative members and DDC, BDC and Sarpanches allowing to move freely as according to him, they are allowing to move from 11 am to 5 pm only.

Government is taking some steps due to which its good steps are also getting washed out like anti encroachment drive, property tax etc, he said, adding that we are with the government to take action against those who have misused his power but the poor must be spared.

“We are not against tax but let the elected government take call on it,” he said, adding that “PRIs and former legislative members and besides other members must be allowed to move freely.”

Notably, District Development Council member Sagam, Anantnag, MC president Achabal and some sarpanchs joined Ghulam Nabi Azad- led Democratic Progressive Azad Party in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Muhammad Saleem Parrey, who secured 2172 votes in DDC polls in 2020 and defeated his nearest rival Anees-ul- Islam of Apni Party by around 700 votes , joined the party today in presence of its president Ghulam Nabi Azad.

This is the third party Parrey has joined in his political career. In 2020, he contested DDC polls on NC ticket and won from Sagam. In 2022, he joined the Peoples Conference.

This was the second joining of a DDC member in the Azad- led party in the past 24 hours. On Sunday, DDC chairman Anantnag Muhammad YosoufGorsi joined Azad- led party.