Don’t Give Any Kind Of Shelter To Terror Supporters, Terrorists; Leave Rest To Police, Security Forces: LG In Sopore

Srinagar, Sept 7: Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha urged the people of Sopore to stop giving any kind of shelter to terror supporters and leave the rest to police and other security forces. He also said that the administration is committed to root out the terror-ecosystem and deal strictly with the conflict profiteers who filled their own coffers during the past several decades and left the common man suffer.

Addressing a gathering at Dak Bunglow Sopore, the LG, urged the residents of Sopore and rest of J&K not to give any sort of shelter to terror supporters and terrorists. “Just do this bit and leave rest to police and security forces. Our Police and Security Forces with full support of the administration will ensure terror and its eco-system is wiped out from the soil of J&K. We will not rest until the backbone of terror –ecosystem is broken,” the LG said.

He said that administration is committed to take strict action against the “Conflict Profitteers” who used terrorism as their weapon to fill their own coffers and leave common man suffer. “Who gave Kandhaar title to Sopore which was a famous business hub till 1970? Who promoted stone pelting here? Those responsible for this did great injustice with the people of Sopore and the future generations,” the LG said.

He said with the great support from Prime Minister Narendera Modi, J&K administration will ensure the lost glory of Sopore is revived. “We will ensure Sopore of the 1970's is brought back with great enthusiasm,” the LG said.

He said that despite having Asia's largest fruit mandi, Sopore was left to suffer for decades together. “We will ensure that Sopore will emerge as a model town of the country,” the LG said, adding that the great poet Mehjoor had once stated that “If Muslims are milk, Hindus are Sugar.”

“Sopore was known for communal harmony and we will ensure that it returns to this place soon,” he said.

He said that Muncipal Committee Sopore was doing a great work to keep the town clean. “But unless a common man wakes up and plays a role, there is no fun of using foreign made marble on roads,” the LG said. “We are ensuring development here no for politics or gains but as our Dharam (religion).”

Lashing out at those who built huge houses for themselves and left common man suffer, the LG said that a VIP culture was promoted here. “For us, every single resident of any district of J&K is a VIP. There is no discrimination,” he said.