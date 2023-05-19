Dogra Art Museum celebrates International Museum Day

Jammu Tawi, May 18: Department of Archives, Archaeology and Museums, Jammu Kashmir today celebrated International Museum Day 2023 here at Dogra Art Museum, Mubarak Mandi.

18th May is celebrated as International Museum Day across the world. The day is observed to celebrate the diversity of the cultural heritage and the efforts required for the preservation of our tangible and intangible heritage. The theme for this year's International Museum Day was ‘Museums, Sustainability and Well being'.

To mark the occasion a number of schools/colleges of Jammu have been invited to come to the Museum for familiarization and awareness about Dogra Art and Culture. A number of schools have visited the Museum where they have shown keen interest in craft, objects and artifacts which are on display inside the Museum. Students of Department of History, Cluster University of Jammu also participated in the event. The children of various schools are taken for a guided tour of various galleries of the Museum where they are made aware of history and significance of various art objects by well-trained guides. The event is curated and supervised by Mukul Magotra, Curator, Dogra Art Museum, Jammu.

Mayor, Jammu Municipal Corporation, Rajinder Sharma was the Chief Guest on the occasion who unveiled the collection of Indian Postal Stamps of pre 1947 era that have been added to the collection of Dogra Art Museum and put on display for the first time. Sharma reiterated the importance of heritage conservation and lauded the role of museums in heritage management and conservation.

A powerpoint presentation on various monuments of Jammu division, describing their historical significance was also shown to the visitors as a special attraction to the event. Pardeep Kumar, Director Archives, Archaeology and Museums, Dr Sangeeta Sharma, Assistant Director Archives and Mukul Magotra, Curator, Dogra Art Museum Jammu spoke to the visitors and highlighted the importance of the Museums.