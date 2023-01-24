‘Doda Azad Party’: Jairam Ramesh takes dig at Azad-led DAP

Jammu Tawi, Jan 23: In yet another jibe on J&K’s former Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad-led political

party, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Monday called his party as the “Doda Azad Party” and

added that it would soon become “Dead Azad Party.”

Talking to reporters, Ramesh said that the Azad-led political party has now been reduced to “Doda Azad

Party”.

“It has now become Disappearing Azad Party. It is not only Disappearing Azad Party, but has now become

“Doda Azad Party” as its influence is limited to Doda. It would soon become “Dead Azad Party”,” Ramesh

told reporters.

Ramesh, who has become a vocal critic of the Azad-led party, said that every Congress leader who had

joined the Azad-led party has now returned to the party.

“They have returned to the party after holiday of two months,” he said.