DM, SSP review security scenario in Border Areas of Jammu

Jammu Tawi, Nov 27: District Magistrate Sachin Kumar Vaishya on Monday reviewed security scenario in Border areas of Jammu District here at a meeting of the District Level Standing Committee on Security.

The meeting took in-depth review and discussed various critical issues of the areas along the Indo-Pakistan Border.

SSP Jammu Dr Vinod Kumar and the officers from the Indian Army and paramilitary forces who were also part of the meeting presented detailed report on the security situation and deployments put in to thwart any attempt of mischief by the enemy.

The DM inquired in detail the security situation and the measures taken to prevent attempts of infiltration or ceasefire violation by the enemy forces. He appreciated the role of the security forces in safeguarding the border and ensuring peace and tranquillity in the region.

The DM highlighted the significance of development in border areas including better connectivity and basic facilities for the border people owing to the unique challenges they face due to their demography. He said that the government is committed to provide all the basic amenities and infrastructure to the border residents and improve their quality of life.

The DM instructed the district officers to conduct regular pre-scheduled visits to the border areas for continuous review of saturation and delivery of government schemes and to take feedback on the grievances and demands of the local public. The officers were told to maintain close coordination with the security agencies as well.

Sachin Kumar stressed that the government will leave no stone unturned to address issues and aspirations of border citizens. He also urged the public to cooperate with the administration and the security forces in maintaining law and order and harmony in the border areas.

In view of multiple challenges faced by people there, the district administration is paying special attention to border areas.

Sub Divisional Magistrates, Executive Engineers besides other officers were also present in the meeting.