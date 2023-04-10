DKMS-BMST supports underprivileged patients in their fight against blood cancer

Agencies

Jammu Tawi: Thenmozhi, Harini's mother, faced a life-altering experience just a few months after her daughter's birth. Harini was diagnosed with Familial Hemophagocytic Lymph Histiocytosis (HLH), a disorder impacting the body's immune system. This debilitating disease could harm her physical and mental growth if left untreated.

A stem cell transplant was the only curative treatment option for her condition. Since the disorder is extremely rare, the cost of treatment was exorbitant. It was very difficult for her parents to arrange the necessary funds for the treatment.

Harini's father, who worked in a factory, often had to miss work due to his daughter's treatment. This had a severe impact on the family's financial situation. In an effort to pay for her lifesaving treatment, he sold their only asset, a house in their village. However, the funds raised were insufficient, and they were left with no means of support. “I knew she was suffering, but I was helpless,” her father said.

The family desperately needed financial support to bear the remaining treatment cost. Just as they lost hope, her treating physician connected them with DKMS-BMST, and their Patient Funding Programme covered part of the treatment costs.

Harini's mother was a match and donated her stem cells to give her daughter a second chance at life. The transplant was successful, and the family looks positively into the future.

Like Harini, there are thousands of young patients in need of financial assistance, and DKMS, through its DKMS-BMST Patient Funding Programme, is trying to reduce the financial burden of these patients.

Every year, over 1 lakh new patients are diagnosed with various blood cancers and life-threatening blood disorders in India.

The most effective treatment for such diseases is a blood stem cell transplant that helps patients live a normal life afterward.

Unfortunately, getting stem cell transplants done is tough for low-income families of the society. Guidance related to treatment, financial support, and planning is the most critical factor affecting India's access to transplantation.

DKMS BMST Foundation India, a non-profit organization, aims to save the lives of financially underprivileged patients by covering a part of the treatment costs, thus, helping them access lifesaving stem cell transplants.

Patrick Paul, CEO, DKMS-BMST informs, “As we commemorate World Health Day 2023, with the theme – ‘Health for All,' we reiterate our commitment to help India on its mission towards providing access to healthcare by supporting blood cancers and blood disorder patients through our various programmes.

The DKMS-BMST's patient funding programme aims to improve the situation of patients who cannot access stem cell transplants due to financial constraints.

The programme covers a part of the treatment costs for those patients meeting the eligibility criteria. Over the years, we have supported many patients through our Patient Funding and Thalassemia programmes.

The programme has given many youngsters from various parts of the country a new lease on life. Further, we also collaborate with our partner agencies to help patients receive assistance in searching for other funding sources to cover the treatment and related costs.”