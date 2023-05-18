Div Com Reviews Progress Of Restoration Work On Dogra Heritage Complex

JAMMU, MAY 18: Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar today reviewed the progress of ongoing restoration and conservation work on Mubarak Mandi Heritage Complex here at a meeting of concerned officers and contractors.

The meeting was attended by Executive Director, Mubarak Mandi Jammu Heritage Society, Deepika K Sharma, Chief Engineer PWD, Deputy Director Planning, Munish Dutta; concerned Executive Engineers, contractors and other concerned officers

The Div Com reviewed in detail different works executed in the Mubarak Mandi Complex and sought a detailed briefing on the progress of the ongoing conservation and renovation works.

The Executive Director gave a PowerPoint presentation and apprised the Div Com about the latest status of work on Darbar Hall, Dogra Art Museum, Raja Ram Singh Palace, Queen Palace, central court yard etc. It was informed that the work was in progress on all the components.





The Div Com issued strict directions to the contractors to expedite the pace of conservation works as the complex is expected to become a major tourist attraction of Jammu City. He instructed the executing agencies to take special care to maintain the aesthetic ambience of the prestigious heritage complex.

The Div Com also reviewed progress of works which are being executed under Jammu Smart City project. It was informed that the work on façade lighting has been completed while work on the cafeteria is in progress. The Div Com directed the concerned officers to expedite the pace of work on the cafeteria and ensure completion at the earliest. The Divisional Commissioner directed the concerned officers to expedite the progress of work by increasing manpower and ensure that all the executed works were completed within set timelines. He also instructed the Executive Director to be in regular touch with contractors, consultants for resolving minor issues, if any, for speedy completion of all the ongoing works.