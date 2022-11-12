Div Com Jammu, Additional Secy LG Secretariat visit Sunil Pandit’s family in Jammu

JAMMU, NOVEMBER 11: Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar accompanied by Additional Secretary in Lt Governor’s Secretariat Akshay Labroo on Friday visited the family of martyr Sunil Pandit at their residence in Janipur and handed over financial assistance to Smt Sunita Pandit, wife of Late Sh Sunil Pandit on behalf of the Lieutenant Governor.

Sunil Pandit was killed by terrorists in Kashmir.

The financial assistance has been provided from the Lieutenant Governor’s Relief Fund over and above the ex gratia relief provided by the district administration.

The Divisional Commissioner instructed the Sub Divisional Magistrate to facilitate the admission of daughters of Sunil Pandit to a reputed school immediately and also assured all support & assistance to the terror-attack victim family needed from time to time.