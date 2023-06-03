Div Com inspects status of work on Jammu-Akhnoor Road Project

Jammu Tawi, Jun 2: Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar on Friday conducted an extensive tour of Akhnoor and inspected the progress of work on Package I and III of Jammu-Akhnoor Road widening Project.

The Div Com took a round of the entire stretch and inspected the work progress on both the packages at several sites including Bhagwati Nagar, Muthi, Domana, Kangrail, Akhnoor and other locations.

He was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Avny Lavasa; Executive Director NHICDL,Col sandeep Sudhera; General Manager (P), NHIDCL, Col. S P S Samgwan; Chief Engineer, JPDCL, Site Engineer NHIDCL, Akash Saluja; concerned Tehsildars, besides the site Engineers of NHIDCL and other concerned officers.

The Executive Director NHIDCL apprised the Div Com about the current status of work on the prestigious road project, besides progress achieved so far and the future work plan.

While giving details, he informed that land acquisition has been completed and work on raising piers for flyover under package 1 from 4th Tawi Bridge to Canal Head is in progress.

The Div Com directed NHIDCL to expedite the pace of work by increasing men and machinery for timely completion of the work of Package 1.

While inspecting work on Package 3 at different sites, the Div Com instructed GM NHIDCL to ensure that the adjoining road is connected with proper ramps.

The Div Com directed the GM NHIDCL to expedite the final works of package 3 and ensure its completion within the set timeline.

It was further informed that over 73 percent work has been completed under package 3 which is of 20.61 KM length from Ganesh Vihar to Khati Chowk and the work on bridges is in progress.

It was further informed that the land acquisition process has been completed and the land has been provided to executing agencies for smooth execution of the work.

The Div Com also inspected the site for the new bridge over Chenab and was informed that the work on the project has been started.

The NHIDCL was directed to be in regular touch with concerned officers of district administration for seeking logistic support and to share the requirement of construction material.

The Div Com asked the NHIDCL to set weekly, monthly targets and expedite the progress of work for timely completion of the 4 laning of Jammu-Akhnoor Road.