Div Com declares open Anti Drugs Sports Tournament at Khel Gaon Nagrota

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, May 04: Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar today declared open inter-Panchayat Sports Competition (Anti Drugs Sports Tournament) in presence of Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Avny Lavasa here at Khel Gaon Nagrota being organised by District Administration Jammu and Youth Services and Sports Department under the aegis of Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan.

Additional Deputy Commissioner, Harvinder Singh; District Social Welfare Officer Jammu, Mamta Rajput, CMO Jammu, Dr Harbaksh Singh, CEO Jammu Suraj Singh Rathore; District Youth Services and Sports Officer, Sukh Dev Raj Sharma along with other senior officers from concerned departments were present on the ocassion.

It was informed that sports competition in different disciplines would be conducted during the Inter-Panchayat Sports Competition like volleyball, Kabaddi, etc in which youth drawn from different panchayats of the district are participating.

Divisional Commissioner, while speaking on the ocassion, appreciated the District administration Jammu and Department of Youth Services and Sports for organising the sports activities and developing sportsmanship among the children to infuse discipline and save them from drug addiction and other social evils.

The Div Com said that many efforts have been made to create qualitative sports facilities up to Panchayat levels in the UT to channelize the energy of youths in the positive direction by encouraging activities through sports, education and drug de-addiction drives.

He exhorted that UT Administration is committed to provide better sporting facilities and infrastructure to the players of the UT so that they can perform better in the national and international competitions and bring laurels to the J&K.

The Div Com alongwith other officers also inspected the stalls established by the Social Welfare Department and Health Department.