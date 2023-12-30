Distt Admin fosters open dialogue, development at Public Darbar in Tral

Pulwama, DECEMBER 29: In a significant initiative aimed at community engagement, a public darbar was convened today at Bajwani Tral, led by Additional District Development Commissioner (ADDC) Pulwama, Dr. Sheikh Abdul Aziz.

Accompanied by Additional Deputy Commissioner, Tral, Sajid Yehaya Naqash, and DDC member, Avtar Singh, the event served as a platform for open communication, addressing community needs and fostering development.

ADDC actively engaged with residents and diverse delegations, eliciting perspectives on civic infrastructure, education, healthcare, and public amenities. Attendees expressed their concerns, and ADDC responded promptly, issuing on-the-spot directives to address the presented matters and expedite solutions through appropriate channels.

The ADDC reassured the public, emphasizing the Government's commitment to providing opportunities for youth development and ensuring sincere efforts toward fulfilling aspirations.

Highlighting the evolving dynamics of Citizen-Government interaction, the ADDC underscored the availability of Government services and information through mobile platforms, reducing the necessity for physical visits to offices. He stressed the accountability of Government officials in responding promptly to online applications.

During the Public Darbar, several impactful initiatives were undertaken, including the distribution of Ujjwala Gas connections, provision of scholarship cheques, felicitation of Mumkin Scheme beneficiaries, and the sanctioning of loans for selected individuals.

In addition to addressing individual perspectives, the ADDC emphasized Government schemes promoting employment and skill development, encouraging residents to leverage these opportunities.

This public darbar which witnessed the presence of a large number of people and District and Sectoral officers exemplified the Government's inclusive and responsive administration, emphasizing its dedication to citizen welfare.