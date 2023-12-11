District Ramban Volleyball Championship begins

NL Corresspondent

Ramban, Dec 11: Two days District Ramban Volleyball Championship, organized by District Ramban Volleyball Association under the aegis of Volleyball Association of Jammu and Kashmir and sponsorship of Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council, commenced at IRP Lines Ground Ramban on Monday.

The Championship, in which 16 teams are participating, was inaugurated by the Chief Guest, Inspector Abid Mushtaq.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief guest appreciated the efforts of Volleyball Association of J&K towards the youth of remote areas.

Others present on the occasion were Asif Katoch Naib Sarpanch and Shakeel Ahmed.

Today's Results: Neel Club beat Ghandri Club 2-0; Friends Pernote beat Ghandri A 2-0: Syam Club beat Dharam Gool 2-1; Super Star Nora beat Ramban Hero 2-1; Banihal Heroes beat Chandrog by 2-0; Sadabhar beat Maligam by 2-1; and Sadabahar Beat Banihal Heroes by 2-1.

Today's matches were officiated by Taskeen Zafar, Irfan Rafiq and Zafar Manhas.