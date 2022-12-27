District Judo meet concludes

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, Dec 27: Two-day long Jammu District Sub Junior Judo Championship concluded today at Indoor Stadium, Bhagwati Nagar, here under the banner of

Judo Association of J&K (JAJK).

“Around 300 young Judokas from different schools, clubs and coaching centres of the district took part in this event contesting in various age and weight

categories. The event was sponsored by J&K Sports Council (JKSC),” claimed organising secretary, Munish Chatwal.

Veteran martial art player, Gul-e-Surkhab was the chief guest, who along with other guests felicitated the medal winners.

The technical penal in this event included Suraj Bhan Singh, Arshi Nad, Ritika Slathia, Rameshwar Singh Jamwal, Rohit Sadhotra, Rajesh Verma,

Ashutosh Khajuria, Yashika Jamwal, Akshay Choudhary and Avinash Sharma. Prominent among others present were Vikas Gupta, vice president

Judo Federation of India (JFI) and Suraj Sharma (general secretary JAJK).