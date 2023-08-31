Director YS&S inaugurates District Level Volleyball Tourney



NL Corresspondent



Srinagar, Aug 31: Director Youth Services & Sports (YS&S) J&K, Subash C Chhibber inaugurated Inter School District Level Volleyball competitions at Sports Complex Wazir Bagh here. Student players of different Government and Private schools of Srinagar District are participating in the tournament. Director YSS expressed his good wishes with the participants and hoped that they would put-in their best efforts in displaying a professional game.

“For students, sports are a proven powerful tool for character building and overall development. Sports play an essential role in the development and character-building of students. Beyond just physical fitness, sports offer numerous mental and emotional benefits that can shape a student's personality and life skills” he further said.

Joint Director Kashmir Waseem Raja and District Youth Services and Sports Officer Srinagar, Gh Hassan Lone were present at the event. Some dedicated employees of the Department were also felicitated in the inaugural function.