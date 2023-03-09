Dir Info Akshay Labroo bereaved

DIPR officers, employees extend condolences

Jammu Tawi, Mar 08 (KNO): The officers and officials of Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) have condoled the sad demise of maternal grandmother of Director Information, Akshay Labroo.

A condolence meeting in this regard was chaired by Joint Director Information, Headquarter, Naresh Kumar in which all the officers and employees of department participated. The officers and officials during the meeting extended their deepest condolences with the Director Information and also prayed for eternal peace to departed soul.