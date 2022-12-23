DIPR felicitates National Roller Skating Gold Medalist Gagan Jamwal

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, Dec 23: Director, Department of Information and Public Relations, Akshay Labroo, today felicitated Gagan Singh Jamwal for clinching Gold Medal in the prestigious

60th National Roller Skating Championship, recently held at Bengaluru, Karnataka. Akshay Labroo lauded Gagan for bringing laurels to the UT and the Information’s

Department as well.

Jamwal, an International Roller Hockey player and an employee of DIPR, has won the Gold Medal for the 4th consecutive year. Earlier, he had bagged several national

titles in Seniors and other categories and participated in Asian Roller Skating Championship also. Joint Director, Jammu, Sapana Kotwal; Deputy Director (AV), Deepak

Dubey; Accounts Officer, Hitesh K Choudhary and other employees of the department also congratulated Gagan Singh for his success.