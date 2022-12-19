DIPR condoles demise of K.L Dhar

JAMMU, DECEMBER 18: Director Information and Public Relations, Akshay
Labroo has condoled the sad demise of K.L Dhar, former Director Information who
passed away today morning at Mumbai.
In his condolence message, the Director said that K.L Dhar was an astute
administrator who contributed widely in different spheres of his life as well as during
his tenure as Director Information.
The Director also expressed his deepest condolences with the bereaved
family and prayed for peace to the departed soul.
Meanwhile, the employees of DIPR also condoled the sad demise of former
Director Information. The officers and employees offered their deepest condolences
with the bereaved family and prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul and
courage for the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.
