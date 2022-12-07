Digital Education for Digital India

“Technology will not replace great teachers but technology in the hands of the great teachers can be

transformational” – George Couros

SAKSHI SETHI

Technology is one of the keywords of our world, yet it is also one of the most confused forms of elite and systematic knowledge. The

usage of this term has changed immensely since the 20th century, and with time it has continued to evolve, thereby helping in

improving not only the productivity of business enterprises and individuals but has also played an important role in developing human

civilization.

There is no denying the fact that technology has brought a revolution in many operational fields – be it gadgets or faster modes of

communication or even the education sector. The outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in tremendous change in the

traditional educational system, wherein the concept of online classes and usage of laptops has replaced the traditional way of

teaching in classrooms and through books. Digital education in India which was the sole source of learning for students in the country

during the pandemic. Today, with the click of a button, students have immediate access and privilege to quality information available

worldwide. They can gain practical and technical knowledge. Innovative audio-video features can enhance their cognitive level, the

study materials can be downloaded and saved for future reference. Teachers too can coordinate with students through electronic (e)

classrooms and impart knowledge and share their ideas and resources and utilise the resources available on the internet for their

various project work, research, etc.

It is often said, technology will become the wings that will allow the educational world to fly farther and faster than ever

before.Online learning has changed our perception of education, making the education sector improve over time and adding to the

comfort factor in our lives. The Government of India has announced several initiatives as part of its education campaign with the aim

of benefitting the students belonging to different strata of society. The Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) initiated

DIKSHA- Digital Infrastructure for Knowledge Sharing as part of PM eVidya, under the Atma Nirbhar Bharat programme which is the

“One Nation; One digital platform” aiming to bring together the efforts of online, digital and on-air educational modes towards

education. It is a national platform for schools across India, containing quizzes and courses for teachers and students. Similarly,

many other technology-based initiatives such as Vidyadaan, SWAYAM, e Pathshala, Shiksha Vani and many more under this

platform have brought a sea change in the lives of the people of the nation.

These initiatives by the government are the powerful repository of educational resources that can be accessed by students,

teachers, researchers and parents anytime as per their convenience. The best part about these portals is that they are user friendly

and are available in different languages – English, Hindi, Urdu and Sanskrit making them powerhouse of knowledge which is useful

on pan India basis as people speaking different languages can make use of them and improve their learnings and capabilities to

become informed and better human beings. The users can download the relevant educational material from these portals/ platforms

and use them later as per their convenience. Broadcasting through radio also helps students living in remote areas to access

knowledge. DTH channel with sign languages – DAISY is also available for hearing impaired students. These latest technological

advancements in the field of education have put India on a high pedestal.

India plays a significant role in the global education industry and in the coming years is expected to become one of the largest

global talent providers. However, the need of the hour is to ensure that our students get a high-quality education coupled with hands-

on practical experience. Our curriculums need to be skill-focused, more personalised and up to date.

Digital agility through digital education is the need of the hour. For digital education to be successful, the teachers should be

imparted sufficient and efficient training so that they become comfortable in these new age modes of education. This, along with well-

equipped infrastructure and internet connections should be made available in the remotest areas of the country to derive true benefits

of this mode of education. Electronic gadgets and technology at affordable cost should be made available for the weaker sections of

the society, making digital learning cost-effective and giving equal opportunities to everyone. Through this mode, learning can be

made more interactive and engaging between the learner and the teacher. Digital education will immensely help in addressing India’s

vast cultural and language diversity.

India is favourably placed to reap the benefits of digitalisation of education that can change ‘how and what’ we learn and will

certainly help in bridging the gap in interaction between the teacher and the student in near future. However, to be useful, digital

education should complement the traditional mode of physical education and should not be at its cost. The benefits of physical

education can’t be undermined as personal touch and interaction also play a great role in the children’s development. Both these

modes should supplement each other. Only then will the country be able to reap the true benefits of Digital education by dramatically

improving the learning capacity of the students and leading India to the path of glory.

(The author is a teacher at a reputed school in Delhi. The views expressed are personal)