Did Arun Goel resign as EC due to differences with CEC or Modi Govt, ask Oppn Parties

New Delhi, Mar 10: A day after Arun Goel resigned as election commissioner, the Congress and other opposition parties on Sunday asked whether he did so due to any differences with the chief election commissioner or the Narendra Modi government.

Taking potshots at the BJP, some opposition leaders also wondered if Goel resigned to contest the Lok Sabha polls on its ticket like former Calcutta High Court judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay. ”The resignation of Arun Goel as Election Commissioner last evening raises three questions,” Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said.

”Did he actually resign over differences with the Chief Election Commissioner or with the Modi Government, which does the front-seat driving for all supposedly independent institutions? Or did he resign for personal reasons? ”Or did he, like the Calcutta High Court Judge a few days back, resign to contest the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls on a BJP ticket,” Ramesh said in a post on X.

The Congress leader said the Election Commission has for eight months now refused to meet with INDIA parties on the issue of the Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) that is essential to prevent ”electronic voting manipulation”.

”Each passing day in Modi's India deals an added blow to democracy and democratic institutions,” he alleged.

Asked about Goel's resignation, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said one has to wait to see what he does in the coming days. ”I was thinking that after the high court judge resigned and joined the BJP the next day and started abusing the TMC. It shows that the BJP has appointed people with such a mindset.

”Now the election commissioner has resigned, let us wait for some time to see what he does,” he said. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut alleged the Election Commission has become an ”extended branch of the BJP”.

It is not the same Election Commission that it was during TN Seshan's time, which functioned as a watchdog over the elections and remained impartial, he claimed. ”In the last 10 years, the Election Commission has been privatised. It has become a branch of the BJP,” he alleged. He said two people have gone and only one remains in the Election Commission.

”Like BJP's people have been appointed in high courts, Supreme Court, Governor's house, in the same manner, they would appoint two of their BJP people here too,” Raut claimed.