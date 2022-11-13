Diabetes health mela at Max Hospital on Nov 14

NL Correspondent

Bathinda, Nov 12: To mark World Diabetes Day, a diabetes health mela is being organized by Max Super Specialty Hospital,

Bathinda on November 14.

Giving information during a press conference at Max Hospital here on Saturday, Dr. Sushil Kotru associate director and head

endocrine diabetes & obesity care center said that during health mela the diabetes, obesity, HBA1C and blood sugar tests will be

offered free of cost besides diabetes foot checkup and obesity checkup. The free Insulin and glucometers will be given to the

selected patients of type 1 diabetes below 25 years of age, he said.

Dr. Kotru further informed that the new technologies for the treatment of diabetes will be offered during mela including new and

special types of diabetes foot wear and equipment for treating the feet of diabetic patients. A live quiz based on diabetes will be

conducted by Dr. Kotru & his team where winners will get prizes. The type 1 diabetes patient will also give a performance during the

occasion. Sandip Singh, GM Operations, Max Hospital said that we have a comprehensive diabetes care department including

endocrine diabetes and obesity care center under one roof with advanced technology, super specialty team & doctor. With these

facilities in Max, people of Malwa Region no longer need to go to the higher cities for diabetic treatment, he asserted.