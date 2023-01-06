DHSJ gets Rs. one Cr to procure clothing, bedding items

Jammu Tawi, Jan 05: Jammu Kashmir Administration

on Thursday accorded a sanction for advance drawl of

funds in favour of Director Health Services Jammu to

procure clothing and bedding items.

The funds are to be placed at the disposal of MD,

JKMSCL for procurement of clothing and bedding items

during the current financial year 2022-23.

The Classification of the funds as order include 25 lakh

for District Medical facilities, 40 lakh for Direction and

Administration Jammu, 9 lakh each for District hospitals

Jammu and Primary Health Centers Jammu, 5 lakh

each for improvement of dispensaries in Jammu and

Gandhinagar hospital Jammu, 3 lakh for Rehbar-i-Sehat

Jammu, two lakh for Malaria Control Programme Jammu

and one lakh each for District TB officer and clinics

Jammu and Impairment and Control Blindness Jammu.

The funds as per order shall be utilized subject to the

conditions that these funds shall be placed with the

Managing Director, J&K Medical Supplies Corporation

Limited during 2022-23 for procurement of clothing and

bedding items, the Chief Accounts Officer, Directorate of

Health Services Jammu shall vouchsafe the availability

of funds under Detailed Head 010- Material & Supplies,

All codal formalities/procedures / standing orders shall

be observed before making the purchases, the funds

shall not be parked in the Bank Account unnecessarily

and red Account of the advance shall be furnished to the

concerned quarters and the Accountant General, J&K

within a stipulated time.