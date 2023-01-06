DHSJ gets Rs. one Cr to procure clothing, bedding items

Jammu Tawi, Jan 05: Jammu Kashmir Administration
on Thursday accorded a sanction for advance drawl of
funds in favour of Director Health Services Jammu to
procure clothing and bedding items.
The funds are to be placed at the disposal of MD,
JKMSCL for procurement of clothing and bedding items
during the current financial year 2022-23.
The Classification of the funds as order include 25 lakh
for District Medical facilities, 40 lakh for Direction and
Administration Jammu, 9 lakh each for District hospitals
Jammu and Primary Health Centers Jammu, 5 lakh
each for improvement of dispensaries in Jammu and
Gandhinagar hospital Jammu, 3 lakh for Rehbar-i-Sehat
Jammu, two lakh for Malaria Control Programme Jammu
and one lakh each for District TB officer and clinics
Jammu and Impairment and Control Blindness Jammu.
The funds as per order shall be utilized subject to the
conditions that these funds shall be placed with the
Managing Director, J&K Medical Supplies Corporation
Limited during 2022-23 for procurement of clothing and
bedding items, the Chief Accounts Officer, Directorate of
Health Services Jammu shall vouchsafe the availability
of funds under Detailed Head 010- Material & Supplies,
All codal formalities/procedures / standing orders shall
be observed before making the purchases, the funds
shall not be parked in the Bank Account unnecessarily
and red Account of the advance shall be furnished to the
concerned quarters and the Accountant General, J&K
within a stipulated time.