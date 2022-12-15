Dhruv emerges top run getter in India, magical Jeevesh spins web

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, Dec 15: Scoring a total of 511 runs with a highest score of unbeaten 236 runs and an average of 175.75 in 5 innings of the three matches in Vijay

Merchant Trophy played so far this season, J&K’s young batter, Dhruv Sharma has topped the list of highest scorers in India.

With 476 runs Aaron George of HYCA and 474 runs Abhigyan Kundu of MCA are at second and third spots respectively.

In the first match against Uttarakhand, Dhruv scored 73 runs in the first and 107 runs in the second innings, while in the second match against Mizoram, the gritty

batter scored marathon 235 not out against Mizoram in the first innings and in the third match against Tamil Nadu, the talented youngster scored 59 runs in the first

innings and 36 runs in the second innings.

The distinction of his double century was that he hit 39 delectable boundaries.

Meanwhile, magical left-arm spinner Jeevesh Gupta is at third spot in India with 18 scalps in his kitty in the three matches of Vijay Merchant Trophy played so far in

the season.

Jeevesh spun web around the rival batters and took 4 wickets by conceding 34 runs in 14 overs in the first innings of the match against Uttarakhand and 5 wickets

by giving away 42 runs in 19 overs he bowled in the second innings.

In the second match against Mizoram, Jeevesh took 2 wickets in the first innings and 4 wickets in the second innings. The left-arm orthodox was brilliant with 3

wickets against formidable Tamil Nadu, thus taking his tally to 18 wickets in the tournament so far to grab third spot among top wicket takers in the tournament.

“Dhruv Sharma prolific U16 batsman tops the list of highest scores after first three matches in Vijay Merchant Trophy 2022. A batting prodigy in the

making. #JKCA #TalentHuntDividend. Another find of Talent Hunt, Jeevesh Gupta with 18 wickets in the bag is the third highest wicket taker after first

three matches in Vijay Merchant Trophy 2022. A spin magician with the ball. #JKCA #TalentHuntDividend,” tweeted Brig Anil Gupta, Member-

Administration JKCA.