Dhangri Terror Case | NIA Teams Recording Statements Of People

JAMMU, Feb 6: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has recorded statements of scores of people and is questioning several detained people in connection with the twin terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir’s Dhangri village that left seven people dead, official sources said on Monday.

While five people, including two brothers, were killed in the firing by terrorists on January 1, two children died when an improvised explosive device (IED) left behind by the attackers went off the next day. The victims hailed from the minority community.

The sources said that a high-level team of the NIA has been camping in Rajouri from the past two weeks.

Statements of around two dozen people have so far been recorded in the case, the sources said.

Top officers of the agency also visited Dhangri village a few days ago and took first hand review of the investigation.