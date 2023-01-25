Dhangri incident: Police to intensify militant tracking ops

Rajouri, Jan 24: Director General of Police (DGP), Dilbagh Singh on Tuesday stressed for keeping strict surveillance on cross border narco trade, saying that elements from across the borders are using it for militancy financing besides targeting youth of Jammu and Kashmir.

Singh visited District Police Lines Rajouri, where he chaired a high level meeting of Army, Police and CRPF officers to review the security scenario of the district. He was accompanied by ADGP Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh.

Besides ADGP Jammu Zone Mukesh Singh the meeting was attended by GOC 25 Division Major General Y S Ahlawat, GOC Romeo Force Mohit Trivedi, Senior intelligence officers, DIG Rajouri-Poonch Range, Dr. Haseeb Mughal, SSP Rajouri Mohammad Aslam, SSP Poonch Rohit Baskotra, CO IRP 2nd Battalion Randeep Kumar, Second in Command 72 Bn CRPF, Additional SP Rajouri and all gazetted officers of the district.

In a statement, Jammu and Kashmir police chief said that directed for strict action against the element found involved in anti-peace activities and narco-trade.

Addressing the meeting, the DGP sought the progress of investigation regarding the Dhangri incident and directed for looking at all the angles and work out involvement of all the anti national elements and militants involved in this heinous crime.

He emphasized on utilizing modern technology and human intelligence to monitor the suspect movements on borders and as also in the hinterland to prevent anti-peace incidents.

DGP directed for intensifying the operations with all might to track down the involved militants and also directed for stringent action against each and every individual who has provided any support to militants in executing the cowardly attack, police mentioned in its official statement.

The DGP directed for further strengthening the security grid by conducting Naka checking and joint patrolling besides ensuring the area domination, he said and stressed for following SOPs laid down in this context, police said.

Singh also stressed for enhanced coordination among forces; Army, Police and CAPFs which, he said, has been the cause of success on the anti-militancy front.

The DGP said that during the recent past forces have had a tremendous success on the anti-militancy front and stressed for further strengthening the synergy between the Police and security forces so as to track down the remaining terrorists.

“We have to continue our commitment towards the mission peace to consolidate the growing peace in J&K,” he added.

DGP said to have directed the police personnel to be friendly towards the general public which would help in good policing.

Giving thrust on grievance redressal, the DGP directed for ensuring fast and efficient disposal of public grievances and added that Thana Diwas is an effective imitative in this direction.

The officers present in the meeting briefed the DGP regarding the security scenario of the District. He was also apprised about the progress in the Dhangri incident and various anti-militancy measures.