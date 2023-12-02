DGP’s Grievance Redressal event scheduled for today postponed

Srinagar, Dec 1 : Director General of Police RR Swain's office has postponed the grievance redressal programme scheduled for tomorrow, an official statement said on Friday.

The postponed date for the redressal programme has not been notified yet.

In a post on X, Jammu and Kashmir Police said, “In view of a few unforeseen and unavoidable official engagements, the grievance redressal programme scheduled to be held on Dec 2 2023 at Police Headquarters, Srinagar, is hereby postponed. The next date of this grievance redressal meeting at PHQ Srinagar will be communicated separately.”

Police said that the information was shared in advance so that the people who desire to meet J-K DGP RR Swain at Srinagar tomorrow do not face any inconvenience.

“People are once again requested that before meeting the DGP, J-K they should ideally have exhausted the option of approaching junior police units who are responsible for redressing grievances,” an official statement said.

Police said that this initiative is not aimed for the recruitment of SPOs and transfers.

IPS officer RR Swain was appointed as J-K DGP on November 1.