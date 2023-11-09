DGP reviews JK Security scenario

Jammu Tawi, Nov 08: Director General of Police, J&K R R Swain today visited the twin South Kashmir districts of Shopian and Pulwama where he chaired meetings with the senior officers of Army, CRPF and Police officers to take first hand review of the current security scenario of these districts.

The DGP was accompanied by the ADGP Law & Order J&K, Vijay Kumar and IGP, Vidhi Kumar Birdi. He was received at these districts by the district SsP Shopian & Pulwama. Ceremonial Guards of honour were presented to the DGP, on his arrival in these districts.

In these meetings discussions were held regarding enhancing coordination between the forces besides the intelligence agencies. People friendly Policing and security of the vulnerable population was discussed. Plans for zero terror and area domination also remained on the agenda of these meetings. The working of Police Stations and their requirements was also discussed.

Addressing these meetings, the DGP J&K lauded the good work and efforts of forces and of intelligence agencies in fighting the terrorism in South Kashmir. ‘To uproot the terrorism totally more joint efforts of all are needed, adding that synergy among the forces have to be enhanced to the next level. He emphasised for coordination among ranks at different levels in planning and executing actions for zero terror plans. He directed for working on plans for area domination on routine basis.

The DGP stressed upon officers to be vigilant as the enemies of peace are looking for the chances to disrupt the peace. He said that the peaceful atmosphere in the Jammu & Kashmir has been achieved after a lot of hard work and sacrifices by Police & Security Forces.

While impressing for the safety and security of the people, Shri Swain stressed for generating more human intelligence, adding that people's welfare is our prime concern. He impressed upon the officers to work with professionalism, sincerity and in a dedicated manner for the safety & security of all the people. He said that JKP along with other sister agencies have succeeded in creating a conducive atmosphere in the UT and to maintain it is a big challenge.

During these meetings the DGP also took stock of the working of the Police Stations and their requirements. He directed the officers to take care of jawans immediate needs, so that they can discharge their duties without any difficulty.