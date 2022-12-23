DGP declares open Police Martyrs Football tourney

NL Corresspondent

Srinagar, Dec 23: Director General of Police (DGP) J&K Police, Dilbag Singh today declared open the 18th Police Martyrs Memorial Football

Tournament, organized by J&K Police under Civic Action Programme in collaboration with J&K Football Association (JKFA) at Bakhshi Stadium,

here today.

The ADGP Armedm, SJM Gillani, ADGP Headquarters, PHQ M.K Sinha, ADGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, DIG CKR, Sujit Kumar, DIG Armed/ IR

Kashmir, Shahid Mehraj, SSP Srinagar, Rakesh Balwal, AIsG of PHQ Kashmir based Commandants of JKAP and IRP battalions, chairman JKFA,

Wasim Aslam, B A Shah, Nazir Ahmad Bhat, Nazir Ahmad Andrabi, Bashir Ahmad Malik, Latief Bhat, Shri Shafi Nari and Rafiq Makdoomi, Showkat

Masoodi, Sajjad Yousuf Dar were others present.

At the very outset, two minute silence was observed to pay homage to the J&K Police martyrs.

Speaking on the occasion, the DGP said that this championship is being organised in memory of those bravehearts of J&K Police, who have

sacrificed their lives in the line of duty for the people of J&K, for the integrity sovereignty of the Nation.

“Martyrs never die, they are immortal”, the DGP said, adding that remembering the martyrdom of our personnel is important for the department as

well as for the people and organizing different sports activities are aimed to pay our tributes to them. He said that J&K Police Parivar always stands

with the families of martyrs and is running different welfare schemes for their assistance.

The DGP expressed his happiness on witnessing the enthusiasm and energy of the teams participating as well as of the large number of

gathering which includes young children who have come from different areas to witness the football tournament despite cold. He said that football is

very famous in Kashmir and this game is witnessing an increase of its followers each passing year.