DG Army Air Defence reviews security along LoC

Srinagar, June 27: To ascertain operational preparedness, the Director General of Army Air Defence reviewed air defence security along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir, the Army said on Thursday.

The Director General commended the troops for upholding the highest standards of combat readiness, significantly boosting the morale of the troops, and ensuring round the clock vigil.

In a post on the X Army's Srinagar based Chinar Corps, the Director General also reviewed the deployment of air defence in Kashmir.

