Devotees pay obeisance at Gurdwara Dera Baba Banda Bahadur

REASI, APRIL 14: The two day annual mela on the eve of Baisakhi concluded today, here at Dera Baba Banda Bahadur Shrine.

Thousands of devotees paid obeisance at the historic Gurdwara of Dera Baba Banda Bahadur Bairagi in Dera village of Reasi district on the second day of the Baisakhi festival.

The 300-year-old Dera Baba Bandha Bahadur Shrine has a historic Gurdwara, with the samadhi of Banda Bahadur. Besides, it has the ashes of Banda Bahadur, an arrow and other weapons, including a huge sword given to him by Guru Gobind Singh Ji.

The devotees hailing from different parts of Jammu province and adjoining States of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi participated with great enthusiasm in the Mela and sought blessings of Dera Baba Bandha Bahadur shrine.

The mela witnessed the display of all the belongings of the Baba. The Gurdwara Management Committee of Dera Baba had made elaborate arrangements for the stay of devotees.

The District Administration has made arrangements of drinking water, power supply and sanitation at the mela site.