Developing sustainable mobility ecosystem in harmony with environment need of the hour: PM Modi

NEW DELHI, Sept 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday stressed the need to develop a mobility ecosystem that is sustainable and in harmony with the environment while also asking the Indian automobile industry to draw a pathway towards achieving the goals of ‘Amrit Kaal'.

In his message to the annual convention of the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), Modi acknowledged the role of the auto industry in the country's growth.

”In today's India, mobility in its various forms is a key driver of growth. As crores of people move out of poverty into the neo-middle class there is social and economic mobility,” the Prime Minister said in the address, which was read out by SIAM President Vinod Aggarwal.

He further said, ”As they push the nation's growth through their aspirations, they power our economy to be the fastest growing in the world. Due to this, from being the 10th largest economy, India has become the 5th largest economy. Soon, we are poised to reach the top 3.” Modi reiterated that the automobile industry is both a catalyst and a beneficiary in the value-creation cycle.

The industry has contributed to income growth by employing crores of people, he added.

”At the same time, the automobile industry too has been a beneficiary of greater demand generated by economic growth. The need of the hour today is to develop a mobility ecosystem that is sustainable and in harmony with the environment. Environmentally-conscious and economically viable mobility is the future,” Modi wrote in his address.

The Prime Minister also stated that the Indian automobile industry's efforts towards decarbonisation through the introduction of vehicles with a wide range of powertrain technologies are noteworthy.

He further said, ”The period till the year 2047, when we celebrate 100 years of Independence, is an opportune time to realise the vision of building a strong, sustainable, self-reliant and developed India. I am confident that the discussions among industry experts and key stakeholders at this convention will help draw a pathway for the automobile industry towards achieving the goals of Amrit Kaal.” Modi also stressed the need to continue and enhance concerted efforts for reducing both carbon emissions and India's dependence on oil imports citing multiple alternative technologies such as ethanol, flex fuel, CNG, bio-CNG, hybrid electric and hydrogen which are in use at present.