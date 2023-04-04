Dera Kesari Dangal on April 13

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, Apr 04: The 30th Dera Kesari Vishal Dangal shall be held on April 13 (Wednesday) at Dera Baba Banda Bahadur in tehsil and district Reasi. Dangal is being organized on the eve of Baisakhi festival in memory of great Saint and Warrior, Baba Bandha Bahadur.

A decision in this regard was taken in a meeting of the organising committee that took place under the chairmanship of Shiv Kumar Sharma, president J&K Indian Style Wrestling Association.

Members who attended the meeting were Baba jatinder Pal Singh Sodhi (Gaddi Nashin) Dera Baba Banda Bahadur and Baba Bahadur Sikh Samardai, Malik Ram Lubhaya Paruthi (Chairman), Sant Kumar Juneja (president), V.P Makar and Ved Parkash.

Dangal is being organized by Dera Baba Banda Bahadur Parbandhak Committee and Baba Banda Bahadur Sikh Samardai in association with J&K Indian Style Wrestling Association. “About 60-65 wrestlers from within and outside J&K shall compete for the top honours. The winner of the main bout shall be declared as best wrester to be awarded with handsome cash prize and traditional title trophy of Gurj,” informed Shiv Kumar Sharma.

Meanwhile, those interested wrestlers can still submit their entries for participation in the competition to Shiv Kumar Sharma (94191-61880, 99069-72888).