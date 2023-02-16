Demolition Drive Another Assault On Jammu And Kashmir: Cong Leader Vikar Rasool Wani

SRINAGAR : Jammu and Kashmir Congress president Vikar Rasool Wani on Wednesday termed the demolition drive another assault on Jammu and Kashmir and demanded immediate end to the “anti-people” move of the administration. He said the “bulldozer politics of the BJP” must end. “Demolishing residential houses and commercial buildings of people in Jammu and Kashmir without serving any notice is an undemocratic and anti-people move, which is being done to terrorize people. Demolition drive is another assault on Jammu and Kashmir,” Wani said at a party meeting here. He targeted the administration for “terrorizing people under the garb of an anti-encroachment drive.” The J-K governor administration has launched a massive anti-encroachment drive in the Union Territory to retrieve the state land from encroachers. He also reviewed preparations for the party’s upcoming “Haath Se Haath Jodo Abhiyaan”, which is set to start in J-K in a couple of days. Wani expressed confidence that the campaign will be a “very successful people’s movement”, which was designed after the successful completion of the Bharat Jodo Yatra. “The Abhiyaan is another initiative of the Congress party to reach out to people at village level across the country aiming to strengthen the unity and brotherhood in the country, which is being harmed by the hate and divisive politics of the BJP, ” he said.

The J-K Pradesh Congress Committee president also discussed the AICC’s 85th plenary session to be held at Raipur in Chattisgarh later this month. He urged the party leaders to gear up for the session.