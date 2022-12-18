Delusion: A Year In Macros and Bonds-I

BY SUYASH CHOUDHARY

“I know delusion when I see it in the mirror”:

Taylor Swift

Before naming our year-end piece around this anchor word, we went back to see the exact dictionary meaning of ‘delusion’. We found

this: “a false belief or opinion about yourself or your situation”. Encouraged thus that we couldn’t find anything better to describe

what went on over 2022, we have proceeded to put pen to paper.

At the start, however, one must admit to not being entirely unsympathetic towards someone being accused of being deluded.

After all so long as they weren’t doing anyone any harm, and the state of delusion served to keep them relatively happy, who are we

to judge that an alternate state of being may have proved to be better?

Also, who is to say who is in delusion and who is not but with the benefit of hindsight; when the evolution of circumstances, the

unravelling of the thread as it were, conclusively proves that it were so? Even more, if one considers Bob Dylan’s advice to not

speak too soon “for the wheel’s still in spin” and there’s no telling who it is naming, then who is to say that the final reckoning has

indeed happened and therefore what is being proclaimed actually is with the benefit of hindsight, and not just a rush to opine, to

render verdict, when in fact the game is still not over?

The reader must by now be feeling that, whatever else be the case, the author of this piece is almost certainly delusional. Again,

we won’t be unsympathetic if this is indeed the conclusion drawn. Though we are often reminded that our prose tends to turn

torturous even in our regular investment notes, we reserve the biggest test of the reader’s indulgence for these year-end pieces.

That said there is a limit to this as well and if, like what is happening with us more and more lately, there is now lesser patience

generally with faux intellectualism then we best turn speedily to the matter at hand.

The Delusion of Central Banks

It’s easy to forget, but till not very long back the problem in developed markets was too low inflation. Japan had been struggling

on this front for ages, Europe seemed to be going that way, and even the US was getting worried along similar lines. The drivers of

sub-optimal inflation were deemed to be almost structural in nature. The tightest labour markets in generations had failed to

generate any meaningful uptick in wage growth thereby cementing the view.

Indeed, the Fed had unveiled an average inflation targeting framework that allowed for inflation to run higher than mandated for a

period to compensate for previous episodes for lower than target inflation. In the process, targets would be met on average and

inflation expectations would (hopefully) anchor around a point consistent with the 2 per cent target, and not below. Also the Fed

would be reactive to inflation rather than proactively trying to anticipate it.

With this backdrop, the Covid shock effectively turned the Fed into a single variable targetter (only employment) since the risk that

inflation would return seemed not even worth a thought. Unfortunately this coincided with a super aggressive fiscal expansion with a

significant portion of this involving direct cash transfers to people, a shrinkage in labour force, supply side congestions, and finally, a

massive supply side shock with the Russia – Ukraine war.

A similar story, with some variations, played in other developed markets with unwieldy inflation now almost a consistent theme in

many such geographies.

The delusion started cracking sometime late last year, but did not break conclusively till well into the current one. Thus, for

example, even though the Fed started to realise that something wasn’t quite right with its view of the world, it nevertheless persisted

with balance sheet expansion and in the process continued supporting an already overheated housing market, amongst other

things.

Elsewhere in the world as well, central banks still seemed reluctant to show anything but a planned pivot to tightening till as late as

early this year. This was despite concurrent inflation readings running much in excess of targets. Eventually, however, the gravity of the

situation sunk in and pretensions that the tightening process could be orderly or that central banks could get inflation back to target while

guiding respective economies to a soft landing were conclusively set aside. Instead, as the year turns, shelter is now being sought in the

age old truism that inflation control is necessary for sustenance of an economic expansion.

Put another way, central banks are now having to defocus attention from near term economic pain that will possibly be inevitable

if sufficient dis-inflation is to be achieved to get back to targets over time. They are also having to rely less and less on their powers

of forecasting given recent history there, and instead accord more importance to concurrent data.

It isn’t lost on them that monetary policy acts with ‘long and variable lags’, and that the level of uncertainty may be especially

larger this time given the unprecedented pace of tightening that has been undertaken over such a short span of time. However,

given that there is no means to rewind the clock, they are settling for the least undesirable option presented to them currently.

India’s case has been somewhat different. The scale of fiscal and monetary stimulus was nowhere as aggressive in the first place.

Also, after an initial hesitant start, the unwind process has been largely proactive, especially when one also takes into account the

shrinkage in RBI balance sheet (even adjusted for revaluation effects of our forex reserves). Thus while inflation here has proven to be

stickier as well, and with the benefit of hindsight would have possibly been better served had we got off emergency levels of

accommodation a bit sooner, the extent of deviation is much more modest as compared with developed markets.

Also, the policy normalisation cycle itself has well and truly caught up, and with a lag should have the requisite impact on

aggregate demand.

THE DELUSION OF MARKETS

Central bank bashing this year reminds one of a pinata, except that it’s unlikely that toys and sweets are waiting to tumble out at

the end of the exercise. That is to say, at a macro level the prospect of a soft landing as noted above seems to have got significantly

darker for developed markets. The path to a sustained lower inflation profile is via softer wage growth, which in turn requires

appreciably higher levels of unemployment than what is the case currently. Even as headline inflation rates will come off

significantly, the discussion next year will likely shift to time frame required to sustainably re-attain targets and how long this will

require central banks to keep rates at cycle peak levels.

Thus demand destruction in goods and housing won’t likely be enough even as it pulls down headline inflation. Only percolation into

employment and wages may provide the necessary signals on durable inflation fall. This means that there is little chance of a central

bank ‘put’ emerging even when signs of growth destruction get much worse than what is the case currently. With this backdrop we turn

to some observations on the markets, specifically the US.

At the time of writing, markets are broadly pricing terminal Fed funds rate at 5 per cent and cuts of approximately 60 – 65 bps over

late 2023 into early 2024, and then sharper cuts over the rest of 2024.

The US yield curve is deeply inverted, with the 10 year minus 2 year spread broadly the most negative since the early 1980s.

Inflation expectations have come off and aren’t really portraying any material concerns about the future of inflation. High yield credit

spreads on aggregate, though much higher than 2021 lows, are not flashing any great warning and in fact have come off significantly

from their mid-year levels.

More generally, and sporadic accidents notwithstanding, asset and financing markets are broadly not exhibiting overbearing

worries.

A general summary that the above paints, in our interpretation is as follows: Cycle peak in Fed funds rate is much higher than

what markets believe the long term neutral is. This is reflected in the shape of the yield curve, with the extent of inversion probably

signifying distance of average rates in this cycle (hike, peak, and then cut as denoted by 2 year yield) from the long term neutral (10

year); both adjusted for market dynamics.

Markets also believe that the cycle trajectory of Fed funds rate will be enough to curtail inflation (as shown by inflation

expectations) while not inflicting an unduly large sacrifice on growth (as evident in credit and asset markets). Indeed, markets are

currently assessing the stickiness of the problem to be moderate enough to allow the Fed to actually start easing later in 2024 itself.

Of course, it is possible that the scenario laid out above actually plays out. As US consumers continue working through the

accumulated fiscal transfers on their balance sheets, in an environment where real income growth has been negative for a while and

on the margin growth clouds are decidedly darkening on the horizon, one may reach a point not too far in the distance where

consumption demand falls off sharply with consequent ripples into hiring and wages.

One must especially be alive to this possibility, given the ‘long and variable lags’ on monetary policy impact after such an aggressive

rate hike cycle. Thus the turn in inflation may be conclusive enough for the Fed to start to ease policy. Market financial conditions will

amplify the signal by easing more and hence a soft landing-ish kind of scenario plays through keeping everyone broadly happy.

Equally almost, one must also consider the possibility that we are still underestimating the scare that developed world central

banks have been put through. As discussed above, the issue for the longest time was too little inflation. The bedrock of monetary

policy thus was to find ways to generate more inflation, and in the process come up with more and more innovative ways to ease

financial conditions beyond the bounds of what was conventionally possible. Suddenly a playbook from four decades back has had

to be dusted up and referred to. continued….