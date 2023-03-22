NEW DELHI, Mar 22: A Delhi Court on Wednesday remanded Kashmiri journalist Irfan Mehraj to NIA custody for 10 days in a case registered under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.
Mehraj was arrested by the probe agency on Monday from Srinagar and was produced before a special NIA judge of Patiala House Courts in the national capital. The central agency sought 12 days custody to question Mehraj.
Delhi Court Remands Kashmiri Journalist Irfan Mehraj To NIA Custody For 10 Days In UAPA Case
