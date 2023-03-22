Delhi Court Remands Kashmiri Journalist Irfan Mehraj To NIA Custody For 10 Days In UAPA Case

NEW DELHI, Mar 22: A Delhi Court on Wednesday remanded Kashmiri journalist Irfan Mehraj to NIA custody for 10 days in a case registered under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Mehraj was arrested by the probe agency on Monday from Srinagar and was produced before a special NIA judge of Patiala House Courts in the national capital. The central agency sought 12 days custody to question Mehraj.